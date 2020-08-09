Austin’s population hits 1 million, estimates show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are now more than one million people living in Austin, according to estimates by the City.

As of July 1, the City of Austin’s population was estimated to be 1,003,615 – making it the 11th American city to hit the one million milestone.

The rate of Austin’s growth has been well documented and this is supported by data provided by the City, which shows that more than 200,000 people have moved to Austin in the last decade.

The population is listed as 790,390 as of April 1, 2010, and back in April 2000, just 656,562 people lived in Austin, according to the City.

Austin joins Houston, San Antonio and Dallas as Texas cities with more than one million residents.

The last U.S. city to hit one million people was San Jose, California, back in 2015.

The City estimates that the population of the Austin-Round Rock metro area as a whole has almost doubled in the last 20 years.

Back in 2000, the population of the metro area was about 1,249,000 – it is now about 2,307,000, the City of Austin estimates.

Meanwhile, Travis County’s population has leapt from about 812,000 in 2000 to about 1,341,000 this year.