Austin’s ‘No Refusal’ weekend results in 22 arrests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that officers arrested 22 people over the July 4 weekend as a part of its “No Refusal” initiative.

According to APD, they issued 8 warrants to conduct blood tests on drivers who may have been intoxicated. Four people willingly consented to give officers a blood sample while 10 more consented to a breathalyzer test.

This initiative however resulted in half the amount of arrests when compared to APD’s “No Refusal” July 4 weekend in 2019.

APD officers made a total of 44 arrests over the same time period in 2019 with 22 warrants to conduct a blood search. Nine people willingly consented to give a blood sample while an additional 13 consented to a breathalyzer test.