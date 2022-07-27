AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s oldest water storage reservoir has been replaced with a new, modern one said to improve resiliency for the entire water system.

“The North Austin Reservoir, built in 1913 and located near the intersection of Koenig Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, served Austin Water’s customers for more than 100 years and had exceeded its useful life,” a release said.

Austin Water began construction to demolish the old reservoir in 2020 to build the new one in its place.

So far in July, the new reservoir has been filled with 8 million gallons of drinking water.

According to the Austin Water website, the project was partially funded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Austin Water said the project was completed six months earlier than originally anticipated.



“We are celebrating this exciting milestone during a time of extreme heat and drought for our region,” said Robert Goode, Austin Water Interim Director. “Our reservoirs are there to meet demand now, as well as during extreme cold weather events. Getting this infrastructure online ahead of schedule and during peak summertime demands improves the resiliency of our entire system to serve the community when we need it most.”