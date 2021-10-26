Austin’s newest H-E-B store opens Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday marks the grand opening of Austin’s newest H-E-B store in the Oak Hill neighborhood in southwest Austin.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with entertainment and Ophie Garcia — H-E-B’s longest-tenured employee — is at 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the new store at 7901 W. U.S. Highway 290. This store will replace the old H-E-B on 7010 State Highway 71.

The newest HEB location at 7901 W. U.S. Highway 290 opens Wednesday. Oct. 27. (Map courtesy of HEB)

The new store is next to the Ascension Seton Southwest hospital on FM 1826 and the Oak Hill United Methodist Church. It is 90,000 square feet on a 30-acre plot owned by H-E-B.

“We are excited to answer the call for a new store for the growing community in southwest Austin,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B director of public affairs. “With an enhanced in-store experience and the highest standard of service and selection, we tailored the store to serve the needs of our longtime Oak Hill customers that deserve the best we have to offer.”

The new store is also in response to a major traffic project in the area, the Oak Hill Parkway. The new bypass lanes that will be built in an effort to alleviate traffic backups in the area would make it more different for people to get to the old store.