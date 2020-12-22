Austin’s New Year: Where to watch online to celebrate 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s New Year is well in the works and will feature pre-recorded sets from eight local bands in iconic Austin venues on New Year’s Eve.

Bands featured include Shakey Graves, Parker McCollum, Gina Chavez, Como Las Movies, Swimming with Bears, BettySoo, Rob Baird and Jake Lloyd. The venues you’ll be able to watch them perform in virtually are Saxon Pub, Continental Club, Cheer Up Charlies, Antone’s Night Club and Mohawk.

Event organizers said it’s just one way the City of Austin is supporting the live music scene during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been devastating to our special events and entertainment industry. In 2020, the virtual Austin’s New Year event is able to benefit some of our local musicians and venues,” said City Manager Spencer Cronk in a press release. “We pride ourselves in being The Live Music Capital of the World, and this event will allow us to experience a little piece of Austin while celebrating safely from home.”

How to watch

On Dec. 31, you can watch the event virtually through any of the links below. Viewing times will be announced later this week on Dec. 28.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Austin’s New Year webpage here.

KXAN will also be participating in a New Year’s Eve celebration. Learn more about Lone Star NYE here.