Austin’s New Year: Preps for virtual celebration underway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is preparing to celebrate the new year — virtually.

On Wednesday, city staff pre-filmed for what will be a virtual celebration on New Year’s Eve. The event will feature three local music venues and six bands.

“It helps this venue to let people know that we’re still here, and everything is fine, and everything is fine with them, and just hang on we’ll be back,” said Joe Ables, owner of Saxon Pub on South Lamar Boulevard.

The venue has been open for about three decades.

The city is encouraging everyone to stay home for New Year’s this year because of the coronavirus.

Not many details have been released at the moment, but the city will have more information about how to watch the celebration when it does come out on its website.