AUSTIN (KXAN) — Project leaders of the new Austin State Hospital facility gathered Thursday morning for a ceremony to put the final structural beam in place.

The new building will be 375,000 square feet with 240 rooms.

“Currently as they’re housed, the patients sometimes share two, up to even four patients within one room,” said project member Casey England during a tour of the still-under-construction building. “This building, we’re able to improve upon that where each one of the patients has their own private bedroom and bathroom.”

Natalie Stephens said another key element is separating beds in “sub clusters,” with eight beds off each hallway.

“Less social density, so as you are first beginning your stay at the hospital, you get a little more comfort there,” she said.

Each cluster has open-air access, either to a porch or courtyard, as well as a shared dining room.

“On the current unit, there’s really just — you have the shared dining room, and that’s it. That’s your only option. So, in the new facility, the idea is that you have … more control over how you’re going to … build your day when it comes to treatment, when it comes to your meals,” Stephens explained.

Leaders said the building and program redesign mark a shift in the way people with mental health are treated, moving away from a congregational warehouse shelter to a more individualized living and treatment facility.

Scott Schalchlin with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin has been instrumental in bringing the latest research to the process.

“For example, we have better sight lines whenever we’re watching patients,” said Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for the health and specialty care system. “We designed the rooms in a way that … we can make sure that somebody can’t, for example, get in an area where staff can’t see them when they’re coming by. So if they’re suicidal or something, we’re able to watch them more carefully.”

But the new facility won’t provide more beds at a time when they’re needed. More on challenges still ahead for mental health care in Austin on KXAN News at 5 p.m.