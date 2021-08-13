Austin’s new police chief could come from Dallas, LA or right here

Emada E. Tingirides, Joseph Chacon and Avery L. Moore are the finalists for the Austin police chief position (City of Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three candidates remain in the search for a new Austin police chief.

Former Chief Brian Manley retired at the end of March, capping a 30-year career with the Austin Police Department. Since then, the city has been searching for a replacement and named Joseph Chacon as interim chief. Chacon has put his name in the hat to take on that role permanently and is one of the finalists:

Joseph Chacon, Interim Chief of Police, Austin Police Department

Avery L. Moore, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department

Emada E. Tingirides, Deputy Chief, Los Angeles Police Department

Austinites can meet the three candidates Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m., either in person at the Palmer Events Center’s Exhibit Hall 2 or watch live through ATXN.TV, Cable TV Channel 6, U-Verse Channel 99 and KAZI FM 88.7. KXAN will also stream it on our website. There is only room for 100 people in person, and they must wear masks.

The City will then ask people to share what they think of the candidates. Information on how to do so will be updated on this website when the time comes.

KXAN reported in June a total of 45 candidates applied for the position. A consulting group screened them, and the city announced its top seven candidates at the end of July.

City Manager Spencer Cronk told KXAN at the time he hopes to announce the new chief by the end of August, but on Friday the city said they hoped their decision would come at the end of September.

Who are the finalists?

Joseph Chacon

Joseph Chacon (City of Austin Photo)

Chacon is the current interim chief of police at APD. He was previously an assistant chief and oversaw patrol special operations, specialized patrol, investigations, intelligence, professional standards and training/recruiting. He was in that role for five years.

Avery L. Moore

Avery L. Moore (City of Austin Photo)

Moore is an assistant chief at the Dallas Police Department. He started as a patrol officer and has been a Dallas Police Academy instructor; a lieutenant in the crime scene response unit, traffic unit and SWAT; a major overseeing a patrol division and deputy chief of the East Patrol Bureau. He has worked there for 30 years.

Emada E. Tingirides

Emada E. Tingirides (City of Austin Photo)

Tingirides is a deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department. She was also named the commanding officer of the Community Safety Partnership Bureau, which is a “relationship-based public health approach policing model.” She’s worked at the department since 1995.