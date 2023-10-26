AUSTIN (KXAN) — Enhancements are en route to Austin’s MetroBike program, following news it was named the recipient of an $11.3 million federal grant.

The funding will help expand the MetroBike bike share program and transit it to a completely electric bicycle fleet, per a Thursday city release. Right now, only 43% of the 800-bicycle fleet are electric bicycles, with the remainder classified as traditional bikes.

The dollars were awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Set-Aside program, funded by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration, the release added.

While the city owns the MetroBike bikes and stations, it has entered into an agreement with CapMetro. The transit authority operates and oversees the bike share system as part of that agreement, per the release.

Through the new funds, Austin is working to expand the 81-station, 800-bicycle network, enhancing its reach throughout downtown as well as north and east to U.S. Highway 183 as well as southward to Ben White Boulevard.

“Thanks to this grant award from TxDOT, Austin will receive a tremendous boost to active mobility,” said Richard Mendoza, interim director of the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department, in the release. “As our city grows and grapples with the issues of congestion and climate change, this gives Austinites and visitors more options to travel in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way.”

More details on the MetroBike bike share program are available online.