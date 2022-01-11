Austin’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that was set for Jan. 17 is now canceled. A festival at Huston-Tillotson University is still on, but attendees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

Pease Park Conservancy said the march was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases affecting the area.

The march is organized every year by the Austin Area Heritage Council.

Pease Park Conservancy said it plans to honor Dr. King with a food drive that would support Central Texas Food Bank.

The food drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17. The most needed food items include peanut butter, canned chicken breast or tuna, canned low sodium vegetables, canned fruit, dry pinto beans, brown rice, dry pasta, non-fat dry milk powder and 100% whole grain cereal.

The festival at Huston-Tillotson will include speakers, live music and food trucks.

For more details on the festival, visit the MLK Community Festival website. To volunteer or learn more information on the Pease Park Conservancy food drive, click here.