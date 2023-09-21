AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 78 years, a family-run Central Texas furniture store is closing its doors for good.

Louis Shanks Furniture announced on social media Wednesday it’s going out of business, thanking its customers who have been around since 1945. The company’s inventory must be liquidated as a result.

A Furniture Today article confirmed the business will be closing both of its locations in Austin and San Antonio.

Louis Shanks Furniture is closing after 78 years. (KXAN Photo)

The company has been in the same family for four generations, according to its website, and it all started with Louis Shanks, who went to work for the Kroehler Company after graduating high school.

After spending time in West Texas, Shanks moved his family to Austin to try out retail, the website said.

You can visit the company’s stores at 2930 W. Anderson Lane in Austin and at 11035 W. Interstate 10 in San Antonio before they shut down.