Austin’s ‘isolation facilities’ will shelter nursing home residents who have COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, but do not need to be in the hospital will soon be moving to “isolation facilities” in Austin.

“These initial nursing home isolation facilities, featuring approximately 100 beds, will provide COVID-19 patients a secure place to recover while keeping other nursing home residents and staff safe,” the city wrote in a press release.

The 100 total beds will be housed at two separate nursing home isolation facilities — one in Travis County and one in Williamson County.

It did not specify the exact location of the facilities, but said one is expected to open soon and could be a place for two nursing home residents who tested positive last week to recover.

Austin Public Health officials maintained they are prioritizing testing for nursing home resident to prevent a similar outbreaks seen at other nursing facilities around the country.

Any health concerns with nursing home residents will quickly be addressed, according to APH. The idea and plan is to keep the most at-risk population as safe as possible with isolation while also potentially preserving the general health of the community.

All staff working at the facilities will be fully licensed and provided with personal protective equipment. Also, staff members working at the isolation facilities won’t be permitted in another nursing home facility.

APH first began working to protect elders March 11 with its Health Authority Control Order, which included checking the temperatures of everyone before entering a facility.

Concerns about younger people spreading COVID-19

Austin Public Health said younger people in the city need to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of those who test positive are between the ages of 20-40, APH said. While many will experience a mild illness, those who are older or who have underlying conditions are much more likely to get seriously sick. The chief concern is young people may spread the virus to those who cannot fight it as easily.

“Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others,” said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin-Travis County. “It is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of this virus.”