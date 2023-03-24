AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late Friday night, the City of Austin announced in a news release Interim City Manager Jesús Garza is reorganizing the city’s top leadership positions “to prioritize the public’s needs and ensure reliability of services for Austinites.”

The changes made will be as follows, according to a memo from the city manager to the department directors:

The city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will now report directly to the city manager. That will also mean the Fleet Mobility Services Director and Building Services Officer will report to the CFO

A new executive position “of Strategic Communications and External Affairs” is being created and will report directly to the City Manager. That will mean the Intergovernmental Relations Officer and Chief Communications Director will report to that person

Sammi Curless, an advisor to the Assistant City Manager is being promoted to an Assistant City Manager

Ken Snipes, currently the director of Austin Resource Recovery, will be on “special assignment” to evaluate emergency operations and will be Special Assistant to Bruce Mills

Jason Alexander, Chief of Staff, will be on a special assignment at the airport, helping Jim Smith, the new interim director of airport operations

“My highest priority is to organize our people and our work so that the organization is operating cohesively and supports an integrated approach to problem solving and enterprise-wide thinking. This structure must be conducive to reducing processes, redundancies, and inefficiencies,” Garza wrote.

Garza also reorganized the departments each Assistant City Manager oversees “to bring new perspectives to important issues and challenges.” The letter listed them out directly as follows:

The following Departments will continue to report directly to the City Manager:

Jackie Sargent, Austin Energy, General Manager

Anne Morgan, Law Department, City Attorney

Sylvia Hardman, Office of Police Oversight, Interim Director

Chief Financial Officer, Ed Van Eenoo:

Financial Services Department, Ed Van Eenoo, CFO

Fleet Mobility, Jennifer Walls, Director

Building Services, Darrell Alexander, Officer

Interim Assistant City Manager Robert Goode:

Public Works and Austin Transportation, Richard Mendoza, Interim Director Austin Transportation, Public Works, the Corridor Program Office, and the Project Connect Office will be consolidated into a Public Works and Transportation Department with each of the Officers reporting to the Director.

Austin Water Utility, Shay Ralls Roalson, Director

Watershed Protection, Jorge Morales, Director

Aviation, Jim Smith, Interim Executive Director

Capital Delivery Services Department–this will be a new department fully dedicated to capital program implementation and more detail will follow regarding the purview and responsibilities.

Assistant City Manager Veronica Briseño:

Development Services Department, José Roig, Interim Director Austin Code will be consolidated under Development Services with Interim Director Daniel Word reporting to José Roig.

Housing Department, Rosie Truelove, Director

Planning Department, David Gray, Interim Director Lauren Middleton-Pratt will be the Director effective May 1st and has over 10 years of urban planning and development experience in both the private and public sectors.

Economic Development Department, Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director

Austin Convention Center, Trish Tatro, Director

Small and Minority Business Resources Department, Edward Campos, Director

Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales:

Human Resources, Rebecca Kennedy, Acting Director

Communications and Technology Management (CTM), Kerrica Laake, Interim Director beginning April 1st The Chief Information Security Officer and Interim Chief Innovation Officer will be consolidated into CTM. Chris Stewart has agreed to stay on for 6 months to assist Kerrica with this important transition.

Sustainability Office, Zachary Baumer, Interim Officer

Resilience Office, Laura Patiño, Officer

Equity Office, Kellee Coleman, Interim Officer

Civil Rights, Tamela Saldaña, Interim Director

Labor Relations Office, Sarah Griffin, Interim Officer

Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hayden-Howard:

Austin Public Library, Roosevelt Weeks, Director

Austin Parks and Recreation, Kimberly McNeeley, Director

Austin Public Health, Adrienne Sturrup, Director

Animal Services, Don Bland, Director

Austin Resource Recovery, Richard McHale, Acting Director

Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills: