Austin’s inaugural African American genealogy conference dives into city’s history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new genealogy conference starts Thursday in Austin, and organizers hope it helps preserve the history of the city’s and state’s black families.

“Growing Your Roots” is a four-day conference kicking off with a photo exhibit at the Austin History Center. The exhibit, “Our Community, Our Voice,” catalogs through archived photos the nearly-50-year history of the Villager newspaper, a publication that focuses on Austin’s black community.

The Austin Public Library is hosting the conference, organized by the History Center’s African American community archivist and librarian kYmberly Keeton. At a time when rising costs in Austin’s historically-black neighborhoods are forcing long-time residents out of the city, Keeton said, it’s important for families to understand their own past.

“When you look at Austin’s history, it can’t be forgotten,” she said.

On KXAN News Today, Keeton explains the second goal of the conference — preserving the present for future generations.