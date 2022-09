Nau’s will soon close it’s doors after decades of serving Austinites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nau’s Enfield Drug opened its doors in 1951, but after decades of serving Austin, the iconic business will close.

The family who runs Nau’s says their lease was not renewed by the landlord and they will have to close in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated after the 6 p.m. newscast.