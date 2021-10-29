Austin’s iconic Dry Creek Cafe & Dock to close doors after nearly 70 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The iconic Dry Creek Cafe & Dock is closing its doors this weekend after being open for nearly 70 years.

The hole-in-the-wall cafe opened in 1953.

“I think the biggest thing I enjoyed is everybody that ever came to Dry Creek,” owner Jay “Buddy” Reynolds said. “We had a nice crowd, they all had a good time. It was fun.”

Reynolds is retiring and sold the property. The new owners will keep the building, he says, but will turn it into a camp for orphaned children.

“It wasn’t complicated. It had a simple juke box and people could there and watch the sunset and it just made it enjoyable,” Reynolds said.

The dive bar is closing for good Halloween night. Reynolds encourages everyone to show up in costumes.