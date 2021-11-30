Austin’s ‘I Live Here I Give Here’ to hit $100M in nonprofit funds raised this Giving Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based nonprofit organization “I Live Here I Give Here” is expected to hit $100 million in cumulative donations raised for Central Texas nonprofits this Giving Tuesday, CEO Courtney Manuel said.

For 10 years, the nonprofit has assisted in unrestricted donations for more than 700 members of its nonprofit network, reliant on days like Giving Tuesday in November and Amplify Austin in March.

“We want to help the community navigate all of those different choices and figure out what organization is the right organization for you,” she said. “So we kind of see ourselves as matchmakers.”

And now, a decade’s worth of fundraising has led the organization to surpassing $100 million in donations Tuesday.

“Organizations take these important donations and can continue to build and grow and support [Austin residents], even despite these really weird, tough times,” Manuel said. “You can actually see what organizations have built over those times as a direct result of those kinds of donations, and that’s how we’re going to keep up with [the city’s] growth from a nonprofit perspective.”

These donations qualify as unrestricted gifts, which can be used to help provide additional revenue sources that don’t have to be used for specific items. These can help cover some of the administrative fees necessary to help “keep the lights on” for nonprofits, Manuel said.

Conversely, major donor gifts are qualified as designated gifts that have specific stipulations and requirements for their uses.

Collectively, more than 500,000 individual donations have contributed to the $100 million raised, with Manuel crediting smaller, everyday residents donating to causes near and dear to them.

“We have a lot to be proud of, but we all have to show up,” she said. “And we just show up with really small gifts, and if everyone participates, I have no doubt that we’re going to blow through that goal.”