Austin’s House of Torment not opening for Halloween this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A famous Austin haunted house will not be opening for the 2020 Halloween season.

House of Torment, located off Ridgepoint Drive, announced Wednesday it will not be opening this year.

The haunted house said on Facebook it didn’t get approval for its plans.

“We have been working with the City of Austin over the last few weeks and despite submitting multiple plans that exceed Texas’ requirements for safely opening, we have been unable to receive that approval,” its Facebook post said.

House of Torment said it will be looking at “alternative” ways to celebrate Halloween and continue their traditions.

The haunted house’s sister attraction in San Antonio, 13th Floor Haunted House, is open right now. House of Torment said 13th Floor will be giving discounts to House of Torment fans, so they won’t have to miss out on the celebration.

Additionally, those who placed orders for House of Torment’s 2020 season were issued full refunds, the haunted house said.