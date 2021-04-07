Austin’s homeless strategy officer answered questions about implementing HEAL Initiative

A fire broke out Sunday at a homeless encampment along E Ben White in South Austin underneath the flyover bridge which connects to I-35. Most of the damage appears to be concentrated at a portion of the camp where people were not living (right), the tents remaining at the camp did not appear to be burned (left). March 7, 2020. KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s homeless strategy officer met with reporters to answer questions at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Dianna Grey took part in the Q&A for about 30 minutes via video conference and addressed the potential reinstatement of the city’s camping ban. Proposition B is on the May election ballot for voters to decide if the ban will come back, and recent fires in homeless encampments have again brought the debate to the forefront.

City leaders agree that more must be done to address the issue of homelessness in Austin, they just don’t agree on how it should be done yet.