Austin’s historic Fannie Davis Town Lake Gazebo receives national attention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gazebo at Town Lake Metro Park in downtown Austin has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The 1969 Town Lake Gazebo, now known as the Fannie Davis Town Lake Gazebo, was one of the first structures to be built on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike trail, according to Austin Parks and Recreation. Sitting at Vic Mathias Shores, it is known for its unique architectural of an inverted morning glory flower. Architect and University of Texas alum J. Sterry Nill designed the structure.

The gazebo was a pivotal start to a new outlook on the south shore. The motive of its creation was to improve the area through Town Lake and make it a welcoming public recreational area gifted to Austin citizens.

The Austin Chapter of the National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) made the gazebo come to life with the inspiration of Lady Bird Johnson, a national leader of environmental beautification.

It took roughly five years of preparation before the gazebo became reality. Starting in 1965, the Austin chapter began raising money and the city of Austin enthusiastically got involved with the preparation, including almost 100 contractors and suppliers donating labor and materials, the press release said.

In 1970, the Gazebo was dedicated, but after almost 15 years since the structure was built, it was renamed to the Fannie Davis Town Lake Gazebo in honor of the founding member of the Austin chapter of NAWIC.

“The National Register listing will help increase public awareness about this remarkable structure and the role of the Women in Construction organization in the early efforts to beautify the shores of Lady Bird Lake,” said Gregory W. Smith, National Register Coordinator with the Texas Historical Commission.

The National Register helps protect listed properties from future impact of federally funded projects as well as access to grant funds for restoration and preservation. In Texas alone, there are more than 3,300 listings.

Since the day it was built, the NAWIC has made sure to keep up with the gazebo with multiple restorations throughout the years, according to the press release. To this day, the architectural gem is dedicated to the construction industry.