Austin’s Harry Potter house will return for another year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Harry Potter-themed Halloween display that’s become a tradition for people to visit the past two years will return for another, its creators confirmed.

The Pace family has built up a number of intricate sets to transport visitors to the famed Diagon Alley, and now says they’ve added some new partners, in their efforts to bring a little magic to Austin every year.

“The Cargil Family is now part of our team. They are donating storage space so we will get to do this one more year! We are so grateful for their generosity,” the family wrote on its Diagon Alley Halloween House Facebook page.

Both years the house has been open, lines in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood stretched around the block. The Pace family uses the opportunity to collect donations for organizations. This year, it was the kidsActing Foundation and Foster Angels.

“This whole project has turned into building community,” Amanda Pace said.

The inspiration for the project first came in 2017 and was an outlet for the Pace family as Amanda Pace was recovering from cancer. When the cancer recurred earlier this year and she had to go through more surgeries before becoming cancer-free once more, Amanda’s big ask for the display was a version of the Knight Bus. The towering bus almost didn’t make it into the display, however, after a windy day knocked it over. It was caught on the Pace’s doorbell camera.