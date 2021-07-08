Austin’s giving incentives to let it control your thermostat this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is offering more incentives to customers to let the utility adjust eligible smart thermostats at certain times of the day.

Austin Energy says through its Power Partner program customers can earn a $130 bill credit (up from $110 normallly) and when enrolled it allows the utility to remotely change a customer’s smart thermostat during “a handful of extremely hot non-holiday weekdays,” and only during peak energy use from 3-6 p.m.

Customers can also earn a $25 rebate for buying and installing a smart thermostat through Austin Energy. The offer runs through Sept. 6, the utility says.

If a customer doesn’t want to participate in the event, they can adjust their thermostats accordingly by manually turning the dial or using a smartphone app.

Events can only take place from June 1 to Sept. 30, and Austin Energy says it will only adjust thermostats 2-4 degrees on weekdays and it won’t go above 85 degrees.

It’s a voluntary program, Austin Energy says. The utility also says it helps save money on bills and reduce a household’s carbon footprint, as well as conserve energy during times of high demand. Those who wish to enroll can do so through the thermostat’s manufacturer, Austin Energy says.