Austin’s giving incentives to let it control your thermostat this summer

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A smart thermostat (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is offering more incentives to customers to let the utility adjust eligible smart thermostats at certain times of the day.

Austin Energy says through its Power Partner program customers can earn a $130 bill credit (up from $110 normallly) and when enrolled it allows the utility to remotely change a customer’s smart thermostat during “a handful of extremely hot non-holiday weekdays,” and only during peak energy use from 3-6 p.m.

Customers can also earn a $25 rebate for buying and installing a smart thermostat through Austin Energy. The offer runs through Sept. 6, the utility says.

If a customer doesn’t want to participate in the event, they can adjust their thermostats accordingly by manually turning the dial or using a smartphone app.

Events can only take place from June 1 to Sept. 30, and Austin Energy says it will only adjust thermostats 2-4 degrees on weekdays and it won’t go above 85 degrees.

It’s a voluntary program, Austin Energy says. The utility also says it helps save money on bills and reduce a household’s carbon footprint, as well as conserve energy during times of high demand. Those who wish to enroll can do so through the thermostat’s manufacturer, Austin Energy says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss