Austin’s first dual-track trail complete along Boggy Creek in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Folks on foot and on wheels will soon be able to enjoy a new trail in east Austin.

The city announced the trail’s completion Tuesday, and it’s Austin’s first dual-track trail that separates those walking or running from others using wheeled devices. It connects Rosewood Avenue to East 12th Street, and on Feb. 16 people can go to the trail and take a self-guided tour of sorts by following signage, the city’s press release says. It connects to the existing Boggy Creek Trail.

The new dual-track urban trail along Boggy Creek. (City of Austin photo)

“This trail improvement is a big step forward for East Austin,” Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison said. “It not only provides better connectivity between neighborhoods and parks but also between our residents and their community’s rich history. This is the kind of safe, healthy, and accessible investment that sets a new standard for our urban trails across the city.”

The release describes the urban trail as family-friendly, and it follows Boggy Creek through a greenbelt filled with pecan groves, large live oak trees and historic sites.

The release said the trail colors were picked to blend in with the environment, and areas disturbed by construction are being restored with a “biodegradable erosion control blanket,” and will be reseeded. The trail also features fully-shielded lighting that’s not only energy-efficient but also minimizes light pollution while still emitting enough light to help people using the trail feel more comfortable.

“As Austin continues to grow it is important that we preserve open spaces for people to enjoy, and that we connect these places to the neighborhoods and businesses they serve,” said Gina Fiandaca, the city’s assistant manager. “The Urban Trails, Bikeways, and Sidewalks Program play a vital role in making parks and greenbelts more accessible in Austin.”

The trail was a partnership between Austin Public Works, Austin Parks and Recreation and Austin Transportation. It was funded through the 2016 Mobility Bond and the Urban Trails and Bikeways Program.