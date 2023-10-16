AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will return to south Austin in 2024.

Diagon Alley Austin has created elaborate decorations and displays for years, transforming their home into the Hogwarts Castle. Traditionally, the family finishes the display before Halloween and keeps it up through Christmas.

Last year, the family hosted an abbreviated display season, erecting the Hogwarts Castle and decorations after Halloween to enjoy spending more time with their son before he left for college.

Joel Pace began the tradition back in 2017 as a way to cheer up his wife after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. From there, the display has expanded and allows people to drive by or walk over for a quick visit.

Despite the display’s absence this holiday season, the Paces teased an even grander show come 2024.

“We are taking a year off to do a little reimagination of what the display might look like in 2024,” the Paces posted on Jan. 1.