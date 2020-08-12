Austin’s creative workers affected by COVID-19 can get help with rent, food

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new grant program is now available to further help the creative workers community affected by COVID-19 in Austin, the city announced Wednesday.

The city’s economic development department set $3.5 million aside for the Austin Creative Worker Relief Grant program, and it’ll provide $2,000 grants to those who work in the creative sector to help with immediate needs like rent, bills or groceries.

For the purpose of the grant program, creative workers are defined as people with primary occupations within arts, music, film, fashion, museums and preservation. It includes both practicing artists and associated personnel with the those creative industries, the city says.

“Austin’s creative community, which significantly contributes to the fabric of the City’s cultural and economic ecosystem, is facing unprecedented hardships due to COVID-19,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, the acting director of the economic development department. “This program will ensure individuals will receive some level of financial support.”

The city says they are partnering with several local community groups for outreach, and want to make sure “the most vulnerable creative sector workers are aware of the grant opportunity.”

The grant application goes live at 10 a.m., Aug. 17. and it closes at 5 p.m., Aug. 28. Those interested can now preview the application.