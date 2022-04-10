AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Statesman Cap10K returned Sunday morning with thousands of runners hitting the streets in downtown Austin.

The Cap10K is making its full return this year after the event was held virtually last April. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin’s David Fuentes finished with the top time Sunday, running the course in 30 minutes and 34 seconds. The top women’s time belonged to Anna West of Missouri. West finished at 34:38.

Top Cap10K times (provided by Cap10K website)

Rank Name Time Pace Hometown 1 David Fuentes 30:34 4:56 Austin 2 Duriel Hardy 30:39 4:56 Austin 3 Daniel Golden 31:08 5:01 Austin 4 Matthew Williams 31:11 5:01 Waco 5 Mitch Ammons 31:22 5:03 Austin 6 Jordan West 31:48 5:07 Waco 7 Mark Pinales 31:50 5:08 Austin 8 Chris Riley 32:12 5:11 Austin 9 Seth Frazer 32:20 5:13 Santa Barbara, Calif. 10 Chandon Chhikara 32:33 5:15 Austin 11 Matthew Pennock 33:01 5:19 Austin 12 Kobe Yepez 33:07 5:20 Round Rock 13 Kyle Sumatzkuku 33:09 5:21 Second Mesa, Ariz. 14 Liam Donohoe 33:22 5:23 Austin 15 Samuel Murphy 33:51 5:27 Austin 16 Rio Reina 33:57 5:28 Austin 17 Jeremy Brown 34:07 5:30 Austin 18 Omar Gonzalez 34:10 5:30 Frisco 19 Kevin McMorrow 34:18 5:32 Austin 20 Dylan Shawhan 34:21 5:32 Georgetown

Cap10K top women’s times (provided by Cap10K website)