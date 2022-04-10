AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Statesman Cap10K returned Sunday morning with thousands of runners hitting the streets in downtown Austin.

The Cap10K is making its full return this year after the event was held virtually last April. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin’s David Fuentes finished with the top time Sunday, running the course in 30 minutes and 34 seconds. The top women’s time belonged to Anna West of Missouri. West finished at 34:38.

Top Cap10K times (provided by Cap10K website)

RankNameTimePaceHometown
1David Fuentes30:344:56Austin
2Duriel Hardy30:394:56Austin
3Daniel Golden31:085:01Austin
4Matthew Williams31:115:01Waco
5Mitch Ammons31:225:03Austin
6Jordan West31:485:07Waco
7Mark Pinales31:505:08Austin
8Chris Riley32:125:11Austin
9Seth Frazer32:205:13Santa Barbara, Calif.
10Chandon Chhikara32:335:15Austin
11Matthew Pennock33:015:19Austin
12Kobe Yepez33:075:20Round Rock
13Kyle Sumatzkuku33:095:21Second Mesa, Ariz.
14Liam Donohoe33:225:23Austin
15Samuel Murphy33:515:27Austin
16Rio Reina33:575:28Austin
17Jeremy Brown34:075:30Austin
18Omar Gonzalez34:105:30Frisco
19Kevin McMorrow34:185:32Austin
20Dylan Shawhan34:215:32Georgetown

Cap10K top women’s times (provided by Cap10K website)

RankNameTimePaceHometown
1Anna West34:385:35Chesterfield, Mo.
2Sarah Jackson35:525:47Austin
3Rachel Baptista35:585:48Austin
4Heather Oliva36:265:52San Antonio
5Megan Wagenaar36:565:57Austin
6Brittany Truitt37:045:58Austin
7Savannah Boucher37:446:05San Antonio
8Rexi Parcells37:446:05Abilene
9Stevi Clark37:526:06New Braunfels
10Molly Von Holten38:306:12Austin
11Courtney Rouse39:106:19San Antonio
12Sierra Snyder Elcock39:266:21Austin
13Morgan Mengini40:056:27Austin
14Lindsey Herrmann40:106:28Austin
15Hannah Frossard40:126:29Austin
16Lauren Clement40:216:30Austin
17Anayeli Jaimes40:256:31Austin
18Scottee Downing40:276:31Austin
19Candace Winkler40:276:31Austin
20Lauren Davis40:356:32Austin