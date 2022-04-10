AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Statesman Cap10K returned Sunday morning with thousands of runners hitting the streets in downtown Austin.
The Cap10K is making its full return this year after the event was held virtually last April. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin’s David Fuentes finished with the top time Sunday, running the course in 30 minutes and 34 seconds. The top women’s time belonged to Anna West of Missouri. West finished at 34:38.
Top Cap10K times (provided by Cap10K website)
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|Pace
|Hometown
|1
|David Fuentes
|30:34
|4:56
|Austin
|2
|Duriel Hardy
|30:39
|4:56
|Austin
|3
|Daniel Golden
|31:08
|5:01
|Austin
|4
|Matthew Williams
|31:11
|5:01
|Waco
|5
|Mitch Ammons
|31:22
|5:03
|Austin
|6
|Jordan West
|31:48
|5:07
|Waco
|7
|Mark Pinales
|31:50
|5:08
|Austin
|8
|Chris Riley
|32:12
|5:11
|Austin
|9
|Seth Frazer
|32:20
|5:13
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|10
|Chandon Chhikara
|32:33
|5:15
|Austin
|11
|Matthew Pennock
|33:01
|5:19
|Austin
|12
|Kobe Yepez
|33:07
|5:20
|Round Rock
|13
|Kyle Sumatzkuku
|33:09
|5:21
|Second Mesa, Ariz.
|14
|Liam Donohoe
|33:22
|5:23
|Austin
|15
|Samuel Murphy
|33:51
|5:27
|Austin
|16
|Rio Reina
|33:57
|5:28
|Austin
|17
|Jeremy Brown
|34:07
|5:30
|Austin
|18
|Omar Gonzalez
|34:10
|5:30
|Frisco
|19
|Kevin McMorrow
|34:18
|5:32
|Austin
|20
|Dylan Shawhan
|34:21
|5:32
|Georgetown
Cap10K top women’s times (provided by Cap10K website)
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|Pace
|Hometown
|1
|Anna West
|34:38
|5:35
|Chesterfield, Mo.
|2
|Sarah Jackson
|35:52
|5:47
|Austin
|3
|Rachel Baptista
|35:58
|5:48
|Austin
|4
|Heather Oliva
|36:26
|5:52
|San Antonio
|5
|Megan Wagenaar
|36:56
|5:57
|Austin
|6
|Brittany Truitt
|37:04
|5:58
|Austin
|7
|Savannah Boucher
|37:44
|6:05
|San Antonio
|8
|Rexi Parcells
|37:44
|6:05
|Abilene
|9
|Stevi Clark
|37:52
|6:06
|New Braunfels
|10
|Molly Von Holten
|38:30
|6:12
|Austin
|11
|Courtney Rouse
|39:10
|6:19
|San Antonio
|12
|Sierra Snyder Elcock
|39:26
|6:21
|Austin
|13
|Morgan Mengini
|40:05
|6:27
|Austin
|14
|Lindsey Herrmann
|40:10
|6:28
|Austin
|15
|Hannah Frossard
|40:12
|6:29
|Austin
|16
|Lauren Clement
|40:21
|6:30
|Austin
|17
|Anayeli Jaimes
|40:25
|6:31
|Austin
|18
|Scottee Downing
|40:27
|6:31
|Austin
|19
|Candace Winkler
|40:27
|6:31
|Austin
|20
|Lauren Davis
|40:35
|6:32
|Austin