Austin’s C3 Presents helped create ‘Field of Flags’ inauguration display

Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “Field of Flags,” a pubic art display of nearly 200,000 American flags in the National Mall in Washington D.C. during Wednesday’s inauguration, as an Austin connection.

C3 Presents, an Austin-based event management company known for putting on the Austin City Limits music festival, confirmed to KXAN they collaborated with the Presidential Inauguration Committee to create the display.

Dr. Tony Allen, chief executive officer of the PIC, said the display represents everyone who couldn’t travel to the inauguration ceremony and “reflects the PIC’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home.”

There are approximately 191,500 flags in the display, and it stretches across the National Mall up to 13th Street in front of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. The display features flags of varying sizes, the flag of each state and territory, along with 56 pillars of light.

The display was part of the PIC’s theme for the inauguration, “America United,” along with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and other events surrounding the inauguration.