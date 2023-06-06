AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limit Radio’s Blues on the Green summer concert series will kick off its 32nd season next month, officials announced in a Tuesday release.

The free music series is slated to run July 18-19 at Zilker Park, with music performances from 6-10 p.m. each day. The concert series originally began in the early 1990s as a small gathering at the Arboretum before expanding into the present day, multi-day series.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages from local restaurants and businesses will be available on-site. Those over the age of 21 can purchase alcohol from a bar located at the front of the stage.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, their leashed dogs and children to the concert.

More details on the event are available online.