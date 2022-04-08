AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting more Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers to help with security screenings as the growing airport prepares for what will likely be an unprecedented summer travel season.

The airport confirmed an additional 15 TSA officers will join 35 supplemental officers already at the airport, bringing the total to 50.

The extra help is part of the agency’s National Deployment Office Program which sends staff to airports dealing with increased volume — like Austin’s.

The TSA said it is also doubling the number of K-9 units at Austin-Bergstrom and approved a 15% retention incentive to keep employees from leaving.

The airport gave KXAN the following statement Friday:

The Department of Aviation is grateful for the continued collaboration and support from our TSA partners as we work together on the shared goal of improving the AUS passenger experience. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The 50 extra officers fall short of the 100 requested by airport CEO Jaqueline Yaft in a March 3 letter to the TSA.

At an event Friday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (who said he nearly missed a flight recently due to security lines) said more needs to be done.

“We’re putting too many people through too few lines,” the Democratic congressman said. “If we’re to maintain this as an international city, we’ve got to have a more welcoming presence at our airport.”

The airport opened an additional security checkpoint in December, bringing the number to four with a total of 17 screening lanes.

An airport spokesperson did not say whether there were plans to expand the number of checkpoints.

