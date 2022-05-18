AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s airport says you need to arrive even earlier to make sure you make your flight. The airport recommended Tuesday travelers with carry-on bags arrive two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights.

In December 2021, AUS recommended holiday travelers arrive two hours early for domestic flights.

Previous guidance recommended flyers arriving just two hours ahead of time.

Here are some other tips to make sure you get where you’re trying to go from the Austin airport.

Travel tips from AUS