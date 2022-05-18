AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s airport says you need to arrive even earlier to make sure you make your flight. The airport recommended Tuesday travelers with carry-on bags arrive two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights.
In December 2021, AUS recommended holiday travelers arrive two hours early for domestic flights.
Previous guidance recommended flyers arriving just two hours ahead of time.
Here are some other tips to make sure you get where you’re trying to go from the Austin airport.
Travel tips from AUS
- Use upper or lower levels for passenger drop-off.
- Use a mobile boarding pass or self-service kiosk.
- Arrive three hours early for international flights.
- Check your carry-on for prohibited items.
- Travelers can save time by checking in for their flight using their airlines’ mobile app
- Select airlines offer outside curbside check-in.
- Checkpoints open at 3:30 a.m. with TSA PreCheck and Clear screening available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West.
- Travelers checking luggage, traveling with small children or in a large group, and those flying out of AUS for the first time in a while, should give themselves extra time in addition to the 2- and 3-hour recommendation to make it to their gate on time.