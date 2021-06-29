Austinites weigh in on what improvements they want to see for Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites are getting a chance to share their thoughts on the future of Zilker Park.

The city held its first community meeting on the comprehensive Zilker Park Vision Plan Tuesday evening.

They’re looking at ways to improve the park for future generations. That includes things like adding more parking and improving existing facilities and access throughout the 350-acre park.

“Zilker also has its challenges as Austin grows and remains a popular destination for visitors. Zilker too is experiencing growing pains related to increased visitor-ship. About 2 million people, which is the population of Nebraska, a year are coming to the park and visiting the pool, events and facilities,” said Claire Hempel, project manager.

So far, better parking and more bike lanes are just a few of the things people want to see.

Another meeting is scheduled for August. A draft plan based on community meetings and input will be released in January.