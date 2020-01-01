Austinites take the leap for 40th Annual Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many spend their New Year’s morning differently. Some like to get their feet wet starting a new habit or activity. Others continue tradition getting their entire bodies soaked like the Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club.

Some of the Austin public will follow swim-suit by taking the “polar plunge” Wednesday morning to celebrate the start of 2020.

The club will make its annual leap promptly at 9:45 a.m. into Barton Springs Pool.

The polar plunge honors the life of Polar Bear “Grand Poobah” Clarke Hammond. He started the club but passed away two years ago.

Forty years have passed since the annual event began. It’s a favorite for locals on Jan. 1.

“This is an exciting opportunity to refresh your soul in the waters of Austin,” Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club acting secretary Matt Curtis said in the event’s press release. “We knew all along the Pool would be open. This is what makes Austin, Austin and what makes the start of every new year magical.”

The club expects cold weather but members said there have been colder dips.

“In about 2005 our club and just a few other people made the leap,” said former Austin mayor Lee Leffingwell. “We had a day that was just above freezing but we still made the leap because it starts the year off right.”

Leffingwell, a member of the Club since 1982, will attend this year’s plunge. The former mayor reminds Austinites about the event’s importance.

This is about a shared adventure of being an Austinite, the wonder of celebrating a beginning with friends, a reminder that we have a unique ecological treasure in the heart of our city, and the positive renewal of spirit that we experience on the first day of every New Year… Clarke was a very good friend and constant champion of Austin. It’s only right that we honor his life with the Leap he started. Leffingwell

Guest “polar bears” from past years include Mayor Will Wynn, actor Matthew McConaughey and Sheriff Greg Hamilton.