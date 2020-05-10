Austinites should continue social distancing despite businesses reopening, Mayor Adler warns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in Austin should continue to avoid large gatherings even though some businesses have been allowed to reopen, Mayor Steve Adler said.

Speaking to KXAN on Mother’s Day, the mayor warned that people should “be really careful,” particularly if they have family members aged over 65.

Some salons and barbershops in Austin reopened on Friday for the first time in weeks following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order that allowed them to do so.

Despite the change in policy at a statewide level, Mayor Adler has extended Austin’s Stay Home-Work Safe order through May 30 and said people should continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

Salons reopen in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

“The governor has opened things up,” he said. “It doesn’t require people to go and it doesn’t require retailers to open up.

“We’re not really going to know the impact of what happened this weekend for another 10 to 14 days because it takes that long for increased activity to end up in new infections.

“We have to take this slowly so we can actually get the information and data to see what kind of impact these new openings have,” the mayor added.

The city’s Stay Home-Work Safe order has been extended but not changed, Mayor Adler said.

Under the order, people should stay home where possible, wear face masks in public and avoid gatherings. It states that people are permitted to visit essential businesses, as well as those businesses reopened under Gov. Abbott’s plan.

“I want the governor’s plan to be as successful as possible,” the mayor said.

While some people may be planning to see their moms on Mother’s Day, Mayor Adler urged them to take caution.

“Be really careful, especially with parents that are over 60 or 65,” he said. “I would still urge people not to gather in big groups.

“I would still urge people to do as much over FaceTime and Zoom as you possibly can. It’s just taking a risk and sometimes risks don’t turn out well.”

The mayor also told KXAN that the City of Austin has asked some reopened businesses to keep a log of customers and staff that visit the premises.

In that case, if there is a case of COVID-19 among a worker or customer, the business will be able to let others know that they may have been exposed to the virus.