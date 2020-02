AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites gathered to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

The all day event was hosted at Austin’s Chinatown Center located at 10901 North Lamar Boulevard.

The Year of the Rat celebration featured musical Dragon and Lion dance team performances, including students from Summit Elementary School. Organizers also hosted a vendor fair and served local food.

All the activities included ringing in the new year with good fortune.