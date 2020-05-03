Austinites gather to sing “Deep in the Heart of Texas” from balconies to boost morale amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In times of uncertainty, nothing brings people together quite like a good old-fashioned Texas singalong.

That’s exactly what happened on Friday night at The Towers of Town Lake, where people gathered on their balconies for some morale-boosting singing.

Some danced and others waved American flags, matching the patriotic theme of some of the songs.

Residents sang “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Yellow Submarine,” “God Bless America,” and “Grand Old Flag.”

This marked the second singalong at The Towers of Town Lake in recent weeks as people continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.