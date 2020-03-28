Austinites fostering animals at high rate during COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is taking care of its animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Lake Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive!’s main shelter location, reported its shelter is the emptiest it’s been in 70 years on Saturday, according to an APA spokesperson.

“We are thrilled and incredibly grateful to say that 82% of our population — over 1,100 animals — is currently in foster homes,” a spokesperson said in a release.

Even celebrities are getting involved in Austin’s foster animal scene.

Chef Antoni Porowski from the Netflix Series “Queer Eye” hit up Austin Pets Alive! last week fostering a pit-beagle mix from the shelter.

However, APA is still looking for fosters for pets still in the shelter. This week, APA! brought in 300 pets.