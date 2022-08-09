AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austinites celebrated an ordinance to protect Barton Springs that was voted on and approved by residents 30 years ago.

The ceremony for the Save Our Springs Election took place at the front gate of Barton Springs Pool, which had a free swim day in honor of the vote.

The original vote took place Aug. 8, 1992 and has since been upheld by the Texas Supreme Court as a valid city ordinance that is still in place today, according to the Save Our Springs Alliance.

The alliance said the SOS movement also led to other actions that now protect about 30,000 acres of land in the watersheds of southwest Travis and northwest Hays counties. These watersheds catch and deliver rainfall into the Edwards Aquifer and back out at Barton Springs.

Members of the alliance said it’s because of the vote Barton Springs looks about the same as it did 30 years ago, while so much else has changed.

“It looked very similar to today. The water was beautiful and clear, and it still is, and we had the beautiful, big pecan trees, and so it’s a part of the heart and soul of Austin. It’s stayed mostly the same,” said Bill Bunch, executive director of the alliance.

The ceremony featured music from the Minor Mishap Marching Band.