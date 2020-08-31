Austinites called upon to get involved in ending homelessness with ‘week of action’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the past few years, addressing homelessness has been a top priority for city leaders and nonprofits. But homelessness is complicated and addressing it can at times feel like an insurmountable or intangible challenge to the general public.

Enter Austin’s Week of Action to Support Ending Homelessness, a new campaign launched for the first time this year by the city of Austin, the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), and an assortment of local groups who work in homeless services. The week started on Aug. 27 and ends Sept. 2, each day looking to give Austinites a unique and simple way to have a hand in addressing homelessness.

Week of action schedule

Aug. 27 – Prepare for the week ahead

Aug. 28 – Learn about homelessness

Aug. 29 – Create something meaningful

Aug. 30 – Share what you’ve created

Aug. 31 – Call on leaders and community members to help out

Sept. 1 – Give what you can to keep momentum going

Sept. 2 – Thank those who make it possible to end homelessness

The goal Austin homeless service providers have their sights on is ending homelessness — shorthand for making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.

Homelessness in Austin has been in the spotlight over the past year, particularly after Austin’s city council made changes in 2019 which allowed camping, sitting, and lying down in many public places across the city. The city and ECHO have maintained that these changes have made homelessness more visible across the City of Austin, allowing people who previously were hidden in wooded encampments to be seen in tents across town.

A graphic from the City of Austin for the Week of Action.

But just as momentum was escalating in Austin around making changes to really move the needle on homelessness in Austin, the coronavirus pandemic made the work of service providers significantly more complicated.

Amy Price with Front Steps, the nonprofit that operates the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), explained that Front Steps and many other service providers stopped taking typical volunteers in order to minimize in-person contact and comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The week of action calls on people in the community to do things like donate to local nonprofits or assemble hygiene kits to pass out to people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. Price said all of those actions help advance the collective goals Austin is trying to achieve.

“Here’s a chance for some very simple, easy things people can do to help any one of 25 or 30 nonprofits who are helping people experiencing homeliness,” she said, noting that this week of action, which is largely a social media campaign, will likely get people involved who have never volunteered with Austin’s homeless service nonprofits before.

Price emphasized that the actions people can take this week don’t have to be complicated to be meaningful.

The city, for example, listed showing kindness and compassion towards people experiencing homelessness as one of the top things people can do to end homelessness locally.

Price said her organization has seen firsthand how a simple smile or eye contact can lift the spirits of the clients they work with, increasing their likelihood of having positive outcomes.

“So yes handing out a bottle of water, just saying hello, these are such small and extraordinary things,” she said.

Julianne Hanckel with nonprofit LifeWorks explained that another main goal of this week is to continue to educate the community about what life really looks like for people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

“Many of us are only one paycheck away from homelessness, so I think understanding and breaking down the divide between ‘us and ‘them’, sheltered and unsheltered individuals, is really important to addressing homelessness,” she said.

LifeWorks aims to end youth homelessness specifically and held a social media livestream last week to help educate the public on the things their organization is doing to provide housing and resources for homeless youth in Austin.

Hanckel added that many people in Austin aren’t aware of the concerted effort that is going on to get more people connected with resources and housing. Another goal of this week of action, she explained, is to spread awareness of the work that’s already being done and to inform people of how they can assist with the projects in motion.

“To make sure that people understand there is a collaborative effort happening, we’ve been working together for years to address this issue that we know our community cares so much about,” she explained.

Hanckel said that LifeWorks has been calling on the community this week to make cards, banners and signs that share “welcome home” messages to greet youth experiencing homelessness as they move into their housing. LifeWorks will continue to accept donations of these welcome messages throughout the week, she said.