Austinites abroad work to get home as travel restrictions begin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With international travel restrictions set to go into effect at midnight Friday, Austinites overseas are trying their best to get home.

American citizens can come home — but first they’ll have to be screened at one of 13 U.S. airports.

KXAN’s Avery Travis spoke with several travelers and their families, who say canceled flights have complicated their arrivals.

Tracy Moody’s daughter was supposed to be on the trip of a lifetime in Italy.

Tracy Moody’s daughter found herself overseas, struggling to get home (KXAN/Avery Travis)

“3 a.m. — I get a call,” says Moody. “‘Mom, my flight is canceled.”

After the travel restrictions were announced, the flight cancellations followed.

Leaving her daughter scrambling to get home.

“When you are a parent and all you want to do is help your child, and you know you can’t, and they are in a foreign country… we are reaching out and asking questions and making phone calls. And we are getting nothing. Hitting dead end after dead end,” says Moody.

The restrictions will last 30 days.