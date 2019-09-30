Austinite wins $1M lottery ticket prize

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after a Cedar Park resident won $227 million and a Bastrop resident won $1 million, another Austin-area resident has claimed a prizewinning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery.

The winner — who chose to remain anonymous — purchased the ticket at RZN Enterprises Inc., located at 1700 W. Anderson Lane.

This was one of the first of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the HIT $1,000,000 game, which offers over $115.4 million in total prizes.

According to the Texas Lottery, overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.33, including break-even prizes.