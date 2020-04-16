Austinite to run 100 miles Saturday to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Run, Remo, run.

His feet will run miles. Your money will feed mouths.

Remo Spagnol will see his house more than a few times on Saturday. He’s going the social distance — 100 miles to be exact — to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank. His “virtual race” track is the small loop around his southwest Austin neighborhood.

Remo Spagnol poses with his family (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

He chose the route to train for “ultra events and races — they all got canceled. At least until the summer,” Spagnol said. “And I didn’t really want to go on trails because they started getting busier and busier with people trying to get outside of the house.”

“A lot of racing companies, they had to cancel all of these races and they’re already struggling with being profitable and organizing races. There’s a lot of money involved, permits and logistics for these race directors,” Spagnol said. “So a lot of them have been creating ‘virtual races,’ where you just sign up for a race and you’ll get your medal but you’ll run it at your own pace, at your own location, maintaining distance and following all of the guidelines.”

Aravaipa Running organized Spagnol’s race.

Runner’s high goal

The COVID-19 outbreak fueled his desire to keep training — to race with a purpose — not for himself, but for others.

“I was thinking about different charities, or like what kind of people are really struggling right now. By the end of the day, I think that not having food on your table, not knowing if you can afford to have lunch or dinner for your family. It’s what really pushed me to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank… The crazy increase in people requesting for food… For me, it was a no brainer.”

A thoughtful brain, already trained. Spagnol says he’s prepared. This isn’t his first race. He’s had some previous experience.

“Entered the Austin Distance Challenge, started doing the Run for the Water, Decker Challenge, 3M and finished with the Austin Marathon,” Spagnol said.

But why endure 100 miles? Spagnol shared the reason behind the race.

“100 is going to be really challenging,” Spagnol said. “I can raise money and help people that actually are struggling right now with the COVID-19. What better way to do it.”

(Still frame captured Thursday morning)

He hopes his feet will feed many. His goal is as tall as his task.

“I am trying to raise a lot of money, so I put up a $5,000 goal for now,” Spagnol said. “But in just over a day, I think I already got [more than] $1,500, so I’m hoping to go way beyond that goal.”

You can donate and follow along his journey to 100 miles on his Instagram account — the link to donate is in his bio.