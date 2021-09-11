Austinite shares harrowing memories of the sights, sounds and smells of responding to 9/11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of when America was forever changed.

For many of those who responded to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the memories are still vivid.

Austinite Mark Loeffler remembers first what he saw, recalling, “My first view of Ground Zero after September 11th was from a train. You just see the big smoking hole in the landscape.”

Just as strongly engrained in his memory — the smell.

He says when he got off the train across the river in Brooklyn, “That’s the first time I think it really hit me. You smell that smoke, and it was not normal smoke, It wasn’t like a campfire or anything like that. It was acrid smoke.”

Twenty years later, his brain hasn’t forgotten the scent.

“It’s still that smell that triggers all the memories and the feelings and the sounds.”

Loeffler held onto the badges that gave him access to Ground Zero and other areas he was deployed to as an American Red Cross volunteer. (KXAN photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

KXAN first interviewed Loeffler as he was trying to leave the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. As an American Red Cross volunteer, he requested to leave just hours after the attack. However, it was two days before any planes were cleared to begin flying out of Austin again.

Loeffler was on the first flight out of ABIA with about 20 others on Sept. 13, 2001.

Two decades later, as he looked through photos and mementos from the three weeks he served at Ground Zero, he says that time marked one of the most significant of his life.

Loeffler and other volunteers with the American Red Cross communications team helped keep the media informed and offered help to people who lived near Ground Zero. (Photo courtesy of Mark Loeffler)

“Very few times in our life do we get the opportunity to truly be a part of something important, and that was 9/11 for me,” he said. “It was important for our country. It was important for me. I think it helped form a lot of who I was, who I became.”

He hangs on to some of his most grim memories of the eight stories of rubble he and others called “the pile.”

Loeffler says the pile of rubble at Ground Zero was about eight stories in length, four stories above ground and four stories below ground. (Photo courtesy of Mark Loeffler)

“If you went into a certain area, if you walk back out, you had to wash your boots. And, you know, there was debris everywhere. There’s dust everywhere. And I remember asking the guy, ‘Why do we have to wash our boots?’ He said, ‘Because you’re walking through human remains.'”

He now shares the gravity of what he experienced with his 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, giving them a firsthand account of what most of their friends may ever only learn from a history book.



Loeffler shares pieces of his experience with his son and daughter. (KXAN photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

“If there’s a message that I can pass on to my kids, it would be that I want them to live a life of service, and just live by the phrase, ‘Happy to serve.'”

He says in the midst of all the destruction and heartbreak, even those who weren’t on the frontlines found a way to serve him and other volunteers and first responders.

Loeffler recalls how touched he was by people lining the West Side Highway thanking those working to help their city. (Photo courtesy of Mark Loeffler)

He keeps two photos of New Yorkers lining the West Side Highway, something he says they did for weeks, holding signs of encouragement for those cleaning up one of the darkest times of American history.

Loeffler is pictured here with New Yorkers who gathered to show their thanks. (Photo courtesy of Mark Loeffler)

“That, to me, is one of the strongest memories, because we focus so much on the tragedy about 9/11, but what 9/11 revealed was the heart of America,” Loeffler said. “And that’s truly what I think I’ll always remember, is it revealed the best of America.”