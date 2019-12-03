Austinite nominated for ‘America’s Favorite Crossing Guard’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lonnell Shackles sets up shop on a crosswalk near Harris Elementary School in northeast Austin, helping children, parents and passersby safely cross the street as he calls the familiar faces by name.

He could become “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.”

He was nominated “for always going the extra mile” to keep people safe, according to a release from the City of Austin.

“According to his peers and supervisors, Lonnell is always keeping an eye out for problems both big and small. Neighbors and families often see him clearing broken glass and debris out of the street — and thanks to his suggestions, students walking to Harris Elementary in the early morning hours received backpack lights to help them get to school more safely,” the city wrote in a release.

Shackles is among the 230 crossing guards under Austin Public Works’ Safe Routes to School Program, which provides and trains crossing guards who post up around 97 elementary schools in Austin ISD and six nearby school districts.

Safe Kids Worldwide sponsors the “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard” contest. The winner will receive $500 worth of new crossing guard gear and accessories and will be recognized with a pep rally at their school. People can vote for their favorite guard each day online through Dec. 12.

Last year, two local crossing guards competed in the contest: Thelma James, who monitored an intersection near Andrews Elementary; and Max Poss, who worked an intersection near three Pflugerville ISD schools.