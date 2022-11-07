Airman Curtis Johnson of Austin becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard (Image courtesy: U.S. Navy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin native and 2021 graduate of Lyndon B. Johnson High School has recently become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Airman Curtis Johnson recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the guard. He joined the Navy six months ago, “to travel and see the world,” he said.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital, according to Navy officials. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

“Since joining the Navy I have learned to put up with and persevere through hardship and I better manage my own emotions,” Johnson said.

Ceremonial Guard members are hand-selected while they’re attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. They exemplify expertise in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

“I most enjoy the environment at the Guard and being able to have the unique experiences that come with serving and working in our nations capital,” Johnson said. “To me, serving in the Navy means to serve and put other people before myself.”