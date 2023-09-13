Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 13, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Litzy Santana’s next job is a real “wild card.”

Santana is the first-ever chief UNO player and starts the job Wednesday. She will introduce players in New York City to the new UNO Quatro game and play against them over a four-week period, UNO announced Wednesday.

The Austinite is a recent graduate of Texas State University with a UNO card collection of more than 70 set extensions, according to a release.

Santana’s responsibilities include being ready to play UNO fans Wednesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Pier 17 in New York City.

In August, Mattel launched a nationwide search for the first “Chief UNO Player,” a part-time position to introduce fans to the UNO Quatro game. People could apply via TikTok.

The job pays $4,444.44 per week during the program, according to a Mattel release.