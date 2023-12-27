AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two lions at the Austin Zoo celebrated a milestone Wednesday.

The zoo threw a party Wednesday morning celebrating lions Sango and Jelani’s 10th birthday.

The zoo gave the pair birthday wishes right outside their habitat. There were presents and those in attendance even sang “Happy Birthday” to them.

Austin Zoo celebrates lions Sango and Jelani’s 10th birthday (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Sango and Jelani are two of four African Lions at the Austin Zoo, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.

There are an estimated 23,000-39,000 lions remaining in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which lists the species as vulnerable.

Fun facts about lions, per the Austin Zoo, include the following: