AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch.

A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch. (Todd Bynum/KXAN) A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch. (Todd Bynum/KXAN) A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch. (Todd Bynum/KXAN) A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch. (Todd Bynum/KXAN) A pair of local World War II veterans celebrated a milestone this week at Longhorn Village in Steiner Ranch. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

William “Bill” Behen turned 100 Monday and Bob Turner will turn 101 years old on Feb. 6.

When KXAN asked Behen what it was like turning 100 years old, he said it felt good and it was “better than the alternative.”

As for the answer to what is the secret to longevity?

“Whiskey does it,” Behen said. “Good scotch.”