Laura and Tim Revell pose for a family photo with their sons Andrew and Timothy. (Photo: Tim Revell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin couple raising money for a cure to Duchenne muscular dystrophy will be hosting the annual Ladies Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Austin Country Club.

The Palm Springs-themed event was organized by national nonprofit CureDuchenne to gather influential women for an afternoon of dining, big hats, raffling and networking opportunities. TV host and former Miss Texas USA, Holly Mills-Gardner, will emcee the event.

CureDuchenne started the yearly Ladies Luncheons after Austin residents Tim and Laura Revell learned their two sons were diagnosed with Duchenne – the most deadly form of muscular dystrophy that affects roughly one in 5,000 male births.

The fatal genetic disease is caused by a genetic mutation that weakens and breaks down the muscle, eventually leading to mobility, breathing and heart issues.

Most individuals with the disease lose the ability to walk in their early-teens, and the median life expectancy is 28 years old, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Tim and I are on a mission. Our goal is to cure Duchenne, to help those receiving the death sentence that our own family has received, twice,” Lauren Revell said in a statement.

“When our community comes together, we will have the absolute best chance of finding effective treatments for our boys and thousands more like them.”

To date, the family has raised more than $6 million in research funding by hosting galas and running marathons.

Tickets for the Ladies Luncheon are $150 and sponsorships are available. For sponsorship information, tickets and event details, you can visit the CureDuchenne website.