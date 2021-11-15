Austin woman vies for ‘Jeopardy!’ win against 3-day streak holder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What is, “An Austin woman will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday night?”

Molly Karol, an Austin resident and certified public accountant, will compete against three-day champion Andrew He and his $107,000 in earnings during Monday evening’s “Jeopardy!” episode. Karol, a self-proclaimed trivia fan, said her appearance comes after years of following the show and several auditions.

In June, showrunners invited her to participate in two Zoom auditions, subsequently earning a spot in Monday evening’s broadcast. When she went to film her episode, she said she was starstruck by her time navigating a set she’d watched countless others compete on.

“I was smiling from ear to ear like a little kid when they finally took us out onto the stage,” she said, adding, “It’s just amazing being out there on the stage and kind of looking and seeing everything that you see on TV.”

Karol said her strongest trivia topics include pop culture, history and literature. As long as she doesn’t land a sports-related question, she said she feels she’ll do well.

Austin resident Molly Karol will compete on Jeopardy! Nov. 15. (Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Gearing up for her time on set, she said she practiced by re-watching as many old episodes as possible — as well as making a very strategic purchase.

“I got a clicker pen to try to practice buzzing in, and that strangely really helped with the buzzer,” she said. “Other than that, I honestly just tried to stay brushed up on, on everything as much as I could.”

Monday night, Karol said she and several friends will gather for a celebratory watch party. Ever since she first told close family and friends she’d be competing on the show, she said the support has been tremendous.

“I’ve definitely been hearing from friends and family all around the country, wishing me luck, and as a community, I’d say we’re so supportive of each other, and that’s been really nice. I feel like people are having my back.”