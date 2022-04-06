AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was one year ago when Tamara Harris says she was brought back to life after collapsing at the gym.

“I don’t know what happened I was having a great day and literally all of sudden dropped dead on the ground,” said Harris.

Harris says she was lifting weights when “the barbell fell over my head. It fell down onto my neck and I collapsed to the ground.”

Harris was having a massive heart attack.

Bystanders at the gym started CPR, 911 was called and EMS Commander Joshua Todd was on his way to help.

For an hour, he tried to get Tamara’s heart to beat but he was running out of time and options.

“Luckily, we were successful because we reached the end of the line with what we were able to provide her,” said Todd.

“It was a miracle what they were able to do. They shocked me with an AED…several rounds. Then, they did double sequential defibrillation where they got two sets of pads and double shock you. Lots of shocking going on,” said Harris

But the most shocking part for her is how it ended.

“They brought me back to life, my doctors say, clinically, you were dead,” she said.

One year later, Harris had the opportunity to thank Todd and the gym bystanders for saving her life. All in a day’s work for Todd but this reunion was special.

“This is a hard profession we lose a lot of people, we see terrible things. It’s pretty wonderful to meet somebody you were able to help,” he said.

Harris now has a life-saving permanent device implanted in her heart to keep it from happening again. She was proudly wearing a shirt with a picture of a heartbeat flatlining with the words — “Annnd…I’m back!”

“They brought me back to life and made it so I can live a fulfilling life,” Harris said.